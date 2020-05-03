Ramayan's Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi's nephew rubbishes death hoax

After the entertainment industry lost actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, several rumours about the death of actor Arvind Trivedi started doing rounds on the internet. Arvind, who played the crucial role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is now 82-years-old. His role was as powerful as the other in the show which was re-telecasted on the public broadcaster Doordarshan during the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Coming back to the news about his demise, it has now been rubbished by his nephew who has called it a hoax.

Arvind Trivedi's nephew Kaustubh B Trivedi took to Twitter and informed everyone that the actor is safe and appealed everyone to not spread such false news and rumors. He wrote, "Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks."

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

Sometime back, when Ramayan telecasted the episode of 'Sita Apharan,' a video went viral on social media in which the veteran actor Arvind Trivedi was seen watching the show. In the video, Trivedi folds his hands in the end and the scene got him very emotional. Have a look:

The show has concluded and in its place, Doordarshan aired Uttar Ramayan. When the last episode of the show aired, people started trending #UttarRamayanFinale on Twitter and expressed their emotions about the heart-breaking moment of Sita surrendering to Mother Earth.

Last hug for lav kush!!and we are missing this epic celebration #UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/1tRu5y5rWW — Harish (@Harish17139016) May 2, 2020

Coming back to Ramayan, it became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers, DD India posted on its official Twitter handle.

WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

Ramayan's impact was such that the actors associated with the show, continue to live under the shadow of their characters, with people remembering them for the roles they played in the show, which narrated the life story of Lord Ram and Sita. The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Hanuman by late Dara Singh. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda, and late Lalita Pawar.

