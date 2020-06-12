Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi overjoyed with viewers response to his role in Ramayan

Friday, June 12, 2020
     
Actor Arvind Trivedi, who was seen as Raavan in mythological show 'Ramayan' says he's blessed with the response that the audience has given to the show. Ramanand Sagar's show also features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2020 13:53 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi feels overjoyed with the warm response from t fhe audience, especially the younger generation, to his role of Raavan during the lockdown repeat telecast of the popular eighties series, "Ramayan". The Ramanand Sagar show also features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. All the characters have a fan following, including Raavan.

"I am overjoyed and thoroughly blessed with the response I am still getting, especially from the younger generation for my character Ravan. I feel thrilled when my granddaughter shows me the love I receive on social media," said the octogenarian actor.

"When I come across so much love and affection from everyone, it takes me back in time to...right from my first ever scene in the show until the last shot. Watching each scene right from the Sita Haran to my make-up, hair, costume and every detail of my character, makes me feel honoured and blessed to have worked with the most dedicated and disciplined team of producer, directors, artistes, technicians and everyone who helped make this show," he added.

The mythologial series "Ramayan" has concluded its run on Doordarshan and is now aired on Star Plus.

