Pratigya actor Pooja Gor remembers Anupam Shyam: I will be forever grateful

The demise of veteran actor Anupam Shyam has deeply saddened Pooja Gor, who worked with the former on the hit TV show 'Man Kee Awaaz Pratigya'. Pooja took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the memory of Anupam Shyam. "'Pratigya' and 'Sajjan Singh Thakur' may believe in different ideologies, but the relation of 'Bauji' and 'Bitiya' was very special. You took me under your shelter, taught me the correct pronunciation of words," she wrote.

Pooja also thanked the late star for introducing her to Hindi literature. "I will be forever grateful. The priceless books of Hindi literature given by you are still with me. Your affection, protection, and your incomparable talent will be sorely missed. Om Shanti," she said in her note.

Alongside her note, Pooja posted a string of throwback images and videos of Anupam Shyam, who died due to multiple organ failure at the age of 63.

Actor Sanjay Mishra, too, mourned the demise of Anupam Shyam. 'Another Chapter torn away from the book of life #AnupamShyam," he wrote on Instagram.

Anupam Shyam had been suffering from kidney ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised about a week ago. On August 9, he breathed his last. He was best known for playing antagonists, and it was the TV show 'Man Kee Awaaz Pratigya' that made him a household name.