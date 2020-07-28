Image Source : TWITTER/INTERCEPTORS Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam admitted in ICU

Television actor Anupam Shyam, whom the audience has seen playing the negative roles in lots of television daily soaps is currently in hospital. He has been admitted to the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon. A report in IWMBuzz says that the actor who rose to fame through the show Pratigya collapsed last night. He is suffering from kidney problems. Anupam Shyam played the role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the STAR Plus TV series Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2009).

According to the actor's brother, Anurag, Anupam was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad. The 62-year-old actor was shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon on Monday after he collapsed during dialysis. "Since we couldn't admit him there, we rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He is currently in ICU," Anurag told PTI. The family has reached out to the actor's friends, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation for financial assistance and also have received a call from Manoj Bajpayee, his "Satya" co-star.

"He could not get a good treatment due to financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health and also reached out to Being Human through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter," Anurag added.

As soon as the news spread a Twitter user wrote about the same and asked for help from Aamir Khan and Sonu Sood. He wrote, "Actor Anupam Shyam is in the ICU. Requested help on a whatsapp group @aamir_khan @SonuSood." He also revealed that he has asked for help from many other actors on several WhatsApp groups.

He is at the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon https://t.co/grPlyvIs08 — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) July 28, 2020

After knowing the actor's ill-health, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee who is an avid Twitter user replied to the tweet and wrote, "Please call me." The Family Man star also requested the well-wisher to call him soon for any help required.

Please call me — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 28, 2020

Not just television shows, he has even been a part of movies like--Lajja, Nayak, Dubai Return, Parzania, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Shakti: The Power, Bandit Queen, internationally acclaimed movie Slumdog Millionaire. Apart from that, he has also acted in numerous international films set in India.

Anupam Shyam belongs to Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and is an alumnus of Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts, Lucknow, where he studied from 1983 to 1985. He was even a supporter of Anna Hazare's movement held on 27 December 2011.

--Further details awaited

-Reported by Paras Kothari

-With PTI inputs

