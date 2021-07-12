Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande reveals how she used to sleep during shoot with throwback pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANKITALOKHANDE Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande reveals how she used to sleep during shoot through throwback pic

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput will always be Archana and Manav of 'Pavitra Rishta.' After the sudden demise of the actor, all the memories of the fans from the show came pouring in. Looking at all the love that the show has got, the makers decided to bring the second season 'Pavitra Rishta 2.' The show featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita in the lead was announced on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ankita on Monday took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself dressed up in a yellow saree and revealed how she enjoyed her deep sleep on the couch. She wrote, "This is how I used to sleep during Pavitra Rishta" and also added, "I miss u Archu."

kta Kapoor in Monday tweeted her excitement over the release "Pavitra Rishta 2", which she recently announced with Ankita Lokhande returning in her popular avatar of Archana. "It's never too late... to love!!! Finally a year of planning later... we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!" she wrote on Twitter, tagging Ankita in her post.

Image Source : INSTA Ankita's post

The first part of the show had the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles as Manav and Archana. Shaheer Sheikh now joins the show as Manav. Ankita retweeted with a heart emoji, saying: "Forever grateful ma'am#PavitraRishta2#PavitraRishta."

The second season was announced on official Instagram account of ALTBalaji with caption reading, ""Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories. Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. Pavitra Rishta begins filming. Streaming soon on ALTBalaji."

Sesson two of the show is titled "Pavitra Rishta…it’s never too late". While Lokhande will continue to essay the role of Archana, Sheikh, 37, has come on board to portray the character of Manav. Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura's 24 Frames Production will helm the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji.

The series will be directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia. Apart from Lokhande and Singh, who passed away last year, "Pavitra Rishta" also featured Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Veer Mehra.

While actor Usha Nadkarni will be returning as Savita Deshmukh (Manav’s mother), other cast members are yet to be announced.