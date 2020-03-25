Paras Chhabra spotted buying vegetables with his mom amid lockdown

Paras Chhabra and his mother spotted wearing mask as they step out to buy vegetables.

With the announcement of a 21-day national lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many were seen doing their best to stock up the essential commodities in their homes. It seems "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Paras Chhabra is among them.

A picture is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Paras can be seen buying vegetables with his mother. Both of them wear masks.

On the work front, Paras was last seen in the Colors' show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge", which went off air this month.

He also features along with his friend and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Mahira Sharma in Sonu Kakkar's music video, titled "Baarish". Paras and Mahira made headlines for their chemistry during their stint in the "Bigg Boss" house.