On Jennifer Winget's birthday, 7 times when 'Beyhadh' star was lauded for her performance

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the small screen. She is known not just for her beauty but also for her impeccable performances in various daily soaps. Popularly known as Jenny, she started her acting career as a child artist in 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and went on to work as a teenager in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Ever since there has been no looking back for her. Jennifer is also one of the most followed personalities where her fans want to know each and every detail about her. This is the reason not just her professional but her personal life has always been under the limelight ever since her divorce with actor Karan Singh Grover. Jennifer is celebrating her 35th birthday on May 20 but has decided to not celebrate it due to the countrywide lockdown. She asked her fans not to gift her but in return donate to various causes and organizations fighting at the forefront.
Let's wish the star of Television by revisiting some of her great performances. Have a look:
1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
In the early days of her career, Jennifer worked in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Sneha Bajaj.
2. Dill Mill Gayye
Dill Mill Gayye was one of the most popular shows of its time. It caught attention for a number of reasons including Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover's sizzling chemistry as Dr. Riddhima Gupta and Dr. Armaan Mallik. It was during the course of this show that the two of started dating.
3. Saraswatichandra
Casted opposite Gautam Rode, Jennifer in the show essayed the role of Kumud. Not just the fact that the show was made by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but also Jenny's acting as an innocent girl won everyone's hearts.
4. Beyhadh
A role that was one of a kind! This was the first time when the audience witnessed Jennifer in a negative role of a psychopath lover Maya who would go to any extent to get the love of her life Arjun.
5. Bepannah
All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling. Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma @aanchalgoswami55 @parineetaborthakur @mallika453 @itstahershabbir and the crazy times we’ve shared on set and for the opportunity to be your Zoya! Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your’s truly. Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah ❤️
A show in which the actress essayed the role of Zoya and talked about the entangled life of two people after the demise of their spouses who betrayed them. The show went off-air after 200 episodes which left her fans disappointed.
6. Beyhadh 2
Maya's obsession made her return once again and showed her revenge wherein she turns all black to destroy the person who betrayed her and her love. The show got a lot of appreciation but was plugged off abruptly due to coronavirus pandemic.
7. Code M
Ek encounter, teen logon ki maut aur bohot saare sawaal! Jab sahi aur galat ki pehchaan karna mushkil hojaye, toh jawaabon ka pata kaise lagaya jaaye? Join Major Monica Mehra, as she cracks the code of this mystery! #CodeM streaming 15th Jan on @altbalaji and @zee5premium #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZee5Original @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @altbalaji @tanujvirwani @keshavsadhna @aalekhkapoor @akshayindahouse @samkhan @baljitsinghchaddha @crazysoberberry #RajatKapoor
This show was her debut in the digital world and she was applauded for her role of an army officer in the web series.
