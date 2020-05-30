Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERWINGET On Jennifer Winget's birthday, 7 times when 'Beyhadh' star was lauded for her performance

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the small screen. She is known not just for her beauty but also for her impeccable performances in various daily soaps. Popularly known as Jenny, she started her acting career as a child artist in 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and went on to work as a teenager in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Ever since there has been no looking back for her. Jennifer is also one of the most followed personalities where her fans want to know each and every detail about her. This is the reason not just her professional but her personal life has always been under the limelight ever since her divorce with actor Karan Singh Grover. Jennifer is celebrating her 35th birthday on May 20 but has decided to not celebrate it due to the countrywide lockdown. She asked her fans not to gift her but in return donate to various causes and organizations fighting at the forefront.

Let's wish the star of Television by revisiting some of her great performances. Have a look:

1. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In the early days of her career, Jennifer worked in the popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Sneha Bajaj.

2. Dill Mill Gayye

Dill Mill Gayye was one of the most popular shows of its time. It caught attention for a number of reasons including Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover's sizzling chemistry as Dr. Riddhima Gupta and Dr. Armaan Mallik. It was during the course of this show that the two of started dating.

3. Saraswatichandra

Casted opposite Gautam Rode, Jennifer in the show essayed the role of Kumud. Not just the fact that the show was made by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but also Jenny's acting as an innocent girl won everyone's hearts.

4. Beyhadh

A role that was one of a kind! This was the first time when the audience witnessed Jennifer in a negative role of a psychopath lover Maya who would go to any extent to get the love of her life Arjun.

5. Bepannah

A show in which the actress essayed the role of Zoya and talked about the entangled life of two people after the demise of their spouses who betrayed them. The show went off-air after 200 episodes which left her fans disappointed.

6. Beyhadh 2

Maya's obsession made her return once again and showed her revenge wherein she turns all black to destroy the person who betrayed her and her love. The show got a lot of appreciation but was plugged off abruptly due to coronavirus pandemic.

7. Code M

This show was her debut in the digital world and she was applauded for her role of an army officer in the web series.

