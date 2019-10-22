Nach Baliye 9: Maniesh Paul’s bad behavior irks judge Ahmed Khan, filmmaker throws jacket and walks out

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maniesh Paul’s bad behavior irks judge Ahmed Khan

Popular dance-based reality show for couples, Nach Baliye 9, keeps ruling the headlines for various reasons. After contestants getting hurt on the sets and Madhurima-Vishal slap controversy, the show is again grabbing eyeballs for a big fight between host Maniesh Paul and judge Ahmed Khan. Going by the reports in Spotboye, the makers have sworn to not work with the popular host again after experiencing his tantrums on the sets.

What happened is, last night Maniesh Paul showed an ugly side of himself when he got rude and arrogant with the team during the shoot. It started with his costume getting late by two hours which resulted in the delay in shooting. The shoot had to begin at 2pm but kicked off at 4pm. Next, Maniesh asked tha technichians to finish his part first so that he can leave. According to the Spotboye report, the host screamed, “Pehle mera kaam khatam karo or else elimination nahin hoga and then everyone can f**k off.”

This irked judge Ahmed Khan who in the fit of rage, threw his jacket on the floor and walked out. Not just Ahmed Khan, everyone was said to be disgusted by Maniesh’s behavior including Raveena Tandon. Also, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also present on the set to promote his upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The shoot came to a standstill for 45 minutes. It resumed only after Maniesh went to Ahmed Khan and apologized.

Also, this wasn’t the first time that Maniesh misbehaved on the sets. It is said that the production is having a hard time handling his behavior on the sets.

