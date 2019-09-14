Nach Baliye 9: Shoot stalled after spat between Maniesh Paul and Raveena Tandon

Nach Baliye 9

Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is in news for several reasons. From clash between couples to jodis blaming judges for partiality, the reality show has been hitting the headlines since the day it went on air. Recently, one of the judges Raveena Tandon got upset with host Maniesh Paul due to some misunderstanding.

As per Hindustan Times, a source close to Nach Baliye 9 informed that Maniesh Paul wore his earpiece for makers to direct him during the shoot. It was then when he made a face and the actress thought that it was for her.

''He made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveen and she said ‘Can’t do this anymore’ before storming to her vanity van,'' the source told.

Maniesh Paul even went into his vanity van and production team had tough time convincing both the actors. The shoot was stalled for almost an hour.

Nach Baliye is produced by Salman Khan and it is Raveená third show as a judge. Earlier, the actress has judged Sabse Bada Kalakar and The Drama Company.