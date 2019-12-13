Maya aka Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang get injured on Beyhadh 2 set. See deets

One of the much-awaited shows of the small screen, Beyhadh 2 began with a bang a few days back. Ever since then, it has been impressing the fans because of the intriguing plot and also because of the lead stars Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry. Apart from giving us goosebumps from the killer performance, Jennifer recently gave a shock to her fans when it was reported that the duo got injured while shooting on the sets. It was during the shoot at the under-construction site that the two got hurt and got injuries as well.

It all happened when they both were shooting for a sequence where Jennifer had to use the construction lift but things got difficult when the lift dropped from the top floor leaving her harness stuck. Not only this, but she was also being dragged along. But it was Shivin who saved from falling and in the same process, his hands got injured while Jennifer was left with bruises. Despite being terrified, they decided to continue the shoot.

Talking about the horrific incident, Shivin said, “Our first shoot together was an outdoor shoot at a construction site and I was quite excited. The sequence was one where Jennifer was supposed to be in a lift. While performing such stunt sequences, the production takes utmost care of the artists and even Jennifer had her harness and other safety gear on but unfortunately her harness got stuck and she was about to get dragged with the lift from top floor when I instantly reached out for her and grabbed her. In the course of saving her, I injured myself and my hand got hurt and she got a few bruises here and there and both of us were terrified.”

Coming back to the show, the further episode will show how MJ will plan to reveal Maya's identity in front of everyone.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News