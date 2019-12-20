Mallika Sherawat shoots with Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mallika Sherawat shoots with Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar

While Bigg Boss 13 contestants provide much entertainment on the weekdays, fans wait till the end of the week to witness their favorite actor and show host Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. The superstar makes the contestants play hilarious games and also give them a dose for all they did wrong during the week. Additionally, he invites many guests and Bollywood celebrities to increase the fun. It appears this time diva Mallika Sherawat will grace the Bigg Boss 13 stage with Salman.

Mallika surprised her fans when she took to her twitter on Friday to announce that she is leaving for the shoot of Bigg Boss. She wrote, “On my way to shoot for Big Boss , any ideas tweethearts:)? @ColorsTV @justvoot #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss” Later, she also shared a video on Instagram and asked her fans for ideas. “On my way to shoot for Big Boss , any ideas :)?,” she wrote. Check out the video here-

This is not the first time that Mallika will grace the controversial reality show. She also became a part of Weekend Ka Vaar during Season 8 when the show got extended that filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan stepped in as the host. The actress also entered the Bigg Boss house and enjoyed with contestants Gautam Gulati, Karishma Tanna, Upen Patel and others.

Mallika Sherawat with Bigg Boss 8 contestants

Bigg Boss 13 has been ruling the headlines every other day for different reasons. Sometimes it is the cute banters between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, other times it is the controversial relationship of Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. New face Asim Riaz has also managed to earn a huge fan base with his performance on the show.

