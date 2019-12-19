Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri reacts to boyfriend Paras Chhabra's kiss with Mahira Sharma

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Akansha Puri reacts to boyfriend Paras Chhabra's kiss with Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's bonding is oine of the strongest in Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo is always there for each other through thick and thin. In a recent BB 13 episode, Paras was seen kissing Mahira which has certainly not gone down well with his girlfriend Akansha Puri. The actress who has been vocal about her support for her boyfriend, talked about this latest development inside the house.

"Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don't want to jump to any conclusion", Akanksha Puri was quoted as saying to Inida Forums.

Previously Akanksha had also spoken about the tattoo controversy that took place inside the house. paras, who has Akanksha's name inked on his wrist, was seen talking to Arhaan in one episode how he had to get it done forcefully, in order to prove his love. Paras had even said that the tattoo has been made in a manner that it can be altered in the future if the need be.

Akanksha she had expressed her disappointment over the incident and said in an earlier interview, “The tattoo on his hand was a surprise gift from him. I was in the middle of a shoot when he sent a picture of the tattoo on my phone. And because he had tattooed my signature, I got a tattoo of his name. I never thought that he would cook up this story inside the house,” she said.