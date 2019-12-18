Ananya Panday is 'sad' because of Bigg Boss 13. Here's why

Ananya Panday recently visited Bigg Boss to promote her film Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be one of the most successful seasons in the history of the show. Considering the positive response from the audiences, the show was given a 5-week extension. The Salman Khan hosted show is just not popular with the common audience but also has a fanbase among Bollywood celebs. Actor Ananya Panday is also a huge fan of the show and has been a regular follower of the show throughout all the season. She also visited the Bigg Boss house to promote her film where she admitted being a huge Bigg Boss fan. However, thanks to her busy schedule the actor hasn't been able to watch the Bigg Boss regularly.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, when Ananya was asked if she has been following the current season of Bigg Boss, the actor said that while she did keep a track during the first month of season, she now hasn’t been able to be regular. “I did catch up on the first month of Bigg Boss 13 when I was relatively free. Now that I have been promoting and so busy shooting that I have not been able to watch it as much as I would like. I went on the show and I met everyone and Salman sir. This season is the only season I have not watched properly so I am really sad about that,” said Ananya.

Ananya Panday’s recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar opened to box office success and collection over Rs 46 crore till Monday. Ananya will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

