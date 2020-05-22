Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahabharat dominates TRP ratings and becomes No. 1 show, Ramayan missing from Top-5

The TRP ratings of BARC's 19th week are out and it has witnessed many changes. While Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan that was ruling the TRP for many weeks is nowhere in Top 5, BR Chopra's Mahabharat has dominated the viewership. The mythological drama earned much love from the viewers and has topped the TRP in the 19th week. On the other hand, Siddharth Kumar Tiwari's Mahabharata, which is currently re-running on Star Plus, has bagged the fourth position. Ramayan had broken many world records when it comes to viewership when the show made its return on Doordarshan, while it is running on Star Plus currently, the viewership has decreased.

Here are the top 5 shows according to BARC's TRP ratings-

Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharatahas bagged top slot. Earlier, due to the huge viewership of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Mahabharat was continuously on second or third position but now that it has ended, the TRP has increased. This is the first time that Mahabharat has reached the No. 1 spot.

Shri Krishna

Shri Krishna replaced Ramayan on Doordarshan. The show bagged the second position in TRP ratings. It was second in the 18th week as well.

Baba Aiso Var Dhoondo

Baba Aiso Var Dhoondo also returned on the small screen on Dangal TV. Starring Vikrant Massey and Juhi Aslam, the show bagged third position. Last week it was at number four.

Mahabharata

Star Plus's Mahabharata is at number four on BARC's TRP rating list. Siddharth Kumar Tiwari's mythological drama has also hooked the viewers to their TV screens during the lockdown. The show had won many hearts when it first aired on TV and now it has been garnering the same amount of love.

Mahima Shani Dev Ki

Dangal's TV show Mahima Shani Dev is at number five. Last week too, the show was at number five. Daya Shankar Pandey plays Shani Dev in the show and is winning the hearts of the people.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage