Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri asks fans a question on Ramayan. Can you answer it?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LAHRISUNIL Sunil Lahri asks fans a question on Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's serial 'Ramayan' was well received by the audience as it returned to the small screen during the covid lockdown. The actors who played Ram, Laxman and Sita gained popularity again. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman, also received a huge fanbase on social media. He is also very active on Instagram and Twitter and keeps treating fans with throwback pictures from the mythological show or his films. Recently, the actor shared a picture from Ramayan and asked a question to the fans.

Sunil Lahri shared a photo in which he is seen in the role of Lakshman. He wrote in the caption- "Aaj Fir Ek Aur Sawal kya aap bata sakte hain yah kab ka Drishya (scene) hai aur ismein Lakshman ne Haath Mein rassi Aur kandhe per kulhadi Lekar kya dialogue bola hai..... bahut hi simple aur Chhota Sa dialogue hai (Today again another question, can you tell which this scene is and what dialogue did Lakshman say with a rope in his hand and an axe on his shoulder... Very simple and short dialogue it is.)"

Many fans reacted to Sunil Lahri's post and answered his question. A fan wrote, "@LahriSunil sir shayad yaha pr lakshman ji kahte h "भाभी मैं जंगल से सूखी -सूखी लकड़ियां काटकर ले आया।" Another tweeted, "Sir jab Lakshmanji sita mata se kehete hai ki bhabhi mein van se sukhi ladkiyaFace with tears of joy..mtlb sukhi lakdiyan lekar aata hu tab shri ramji Lakshmanji se kehete hai shigrah hi vapus aana,sita ne ek dru swapn dekha hai tab Lakshmanji puchte hain kaisa swapn bhabhi... Ye scene hai n?"

Earlier, Sunil Lahri had shared another photo of a scene from 'Ramayan' serial on Instagram and asked the fans, 'Do you know which scene of Ramayan is this?'

Artists who played various roles in Ramayana have been recognized celebrities for decades. Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhaliya as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman are still remembered for their performances.