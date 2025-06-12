Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Indian shows that returned with season 2 There are several TV shows which gained widespread recognition and later returned with sequels. Read on to know about the Indian soap operas which returned with the second instalments.

Several popular Indian TV shows have made a comeback with a second season. Whether it’s the charm of beloved characters or the demand from loyal fans, these shows returned to the small screen with new twists while keeping the essence of the original. Let’s take a look at some Indian serials that came back with their second instalments.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

The romantic drama television serial 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' was first aired in February 2016. The first season was well-received by the audience at that time. It features Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles. The show was created by Mamta Patnaik, Yash Patnaik and Mitali Bhattarcharya. The Hindi-language soap opera returned with its second season in 2017, and the third season of 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' premiered in July 2021 and aired till November 21. With an IMDb rating of 8.2, the serial is available to stream on the Sony Liv platform.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ektaa Kapoor's show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' is one of the most-talked-about shows on Indian television. Produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, the first instalment of the romantic drama features Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. This soap opera first premiered in 2001 and aired till 2008. However, the show returned with its second part in 2018, where new stars joined the cast. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay Season 2' features Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma Basu, Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey; Karan Singh Grover and Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj in the lead roles. This soap opera is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Balika Vadhu

Colors TV's show 'Balika Vadhu' is one of the longest-running television shows in Indian TV history. The show was first aired in 2008 and continued till 2016 with more than 2,000 episodes. The main star cast of the Indian show opera includes Surekha Sikri, Avika Gor, Pratyusha Banerjee, Anup Soni, Satyajit Sharma, Smita Bansal, and Sidharth Shukla in the lead roles. The show was well-received by the viewers. For those who don't know, this TV serial returned with its sequel in 2021 and aired till 2022. Season 2 witnessed new members in the cast, including Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, and Samridh Bawa in the pivotal roles.

Beyhadh

The romantic thriller 'Beyhadh' was created by Bajaj Ritika, and the first part of the show features Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget, and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. The Hindi-language show premiered in 2016 and continued till 2017. It was loved by the audience because of its unique storyline. However, the makers decided to bring back its season 2 in 2019, which continued till 2020 on Sony TV. The second part of the hit show features Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The family drama show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', created by Ektaa Kapoor, received widespread recognition and broke several TRP records between 2000 and 2008. The first instalment of this serial stars Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. Reportedly, the makers of the show have decided to bring the second season, which sparked excitement among fans. According to the Times India report, the second instalment of this Indian soap opera will be released on July 2, 2025.

