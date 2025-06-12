BTS Suga, the only BTS Band member in the Military, here's everything to know about him Read further to know about the BTS member Suga, who is still in the South Korean military service and expected to return this month.

New Delhi:

While most BTS members, including RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin, have completed their mandatory South Korean military service, the only band member who left is Suga. Known for his rapping, songwriting, and music production skills, the rapper began his alternative service in 2023 as a social service agent instead of active duty due to a previous shoulder surgery, as per reports.

This week has been full of excitement in South Korea as four BTS members were discharged from the military service. RM and V completed their service on June 10, 2025, while Jimin and Jungkook got discharged from the service on June 11. The remaining members, Jin and J-Hope, had already finished theirs in 2024. As fans eagerly await the return of the last member of the boy band BTS, Suga, here’s everything you need to know about him

About Suga

Born on March 9, 1993, Suga is an actor, composer and a member of K-pop supergroup BTS. He is best known for his songs, including 'Eight ft IU' (2020), Agust D Feat. IU: People Pt.2 (2023) and PSY Feat. SUGA of BTS: That That (2022). The 32-year-old singer, a 'Big Hit Entertainment' trainee, dorm in November 2010, at the age of 17. It is significant to note that he was the second member to join the group, after RM.

The famous South Korean K-pop band made their official debut in June 2013, with the song '2 Cool 4 Skool'. The band 'BTS' also referred to as the 'Bangtan Boys' now includes seven members which including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write or co-produce most of their material. For those who don't know, Suga has been composing songs from the age of 13, and he even wrote a song in 30 minutes once.

When will Suga be discharged from the military?

Reportedly, the last member of the K-pop band BTS, Suga, is expected to complete his mandatory military service in South Korea on June 21, 2025.

