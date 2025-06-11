BTS Jungkook, Jimin discharged from military, know who are still in service and their expected return dates On Wednesday, members of the famous K-pop band BTS, Jungkook and Jimin, got discharged from the South Korean army after completing their mandatory service. Read to know who is still in service and their expected return dates.

New Delhi:

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from their South Korean army after completing their mandatory military duties on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The duo, who served together in the same unit, expressed appreciation to fans for their unwavering support during their enlistment. Their return marks a significant step toward BTS's much-anticipated reunion, as both artists look forward to reuniting with fellow members and resuming group activities in the near future. Read further to know about the BTS members who are still in the military service and their expected return dates.

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from the army

Several pictures and videos of them coming back from the military base are doing the rounds on the internet. Fans showed their excitement and were present to see them at the venue in Yeoncheon near their army base to capture the first images of the singers.

In the now-viral pictures and videos, the duo can be seen smiling and amid a lot of shyness when they walked out of their military base. Netizens and BTS fans have flooded social media with heartfelt messages.

Have a look at the posts below:

This comes a day after their fellow bandmates BTS stars RM and V got discharged. For those who don't know, the remaining members, including Jin and J-Hope, returned to their celebrity status after completing their military service last year. Reportedly, BTS member Suga, who is their seventh member, will join them on June 21, 2025

BTS members who have been discharged from military and who are yet to return

Take a look at the BTS members who were discharged from the South Korean army and those who are still in the service and expected to return this month.

RM - June 10, 2025

V - June 10, 2025

Jimin - June 11, 2025

Jungkook - June 11, 2025

Suga - June 21, 2025 (Expected)

J-Hope - October 2024 (returned)

Jin - June 2024 (returned)

Besides these, South Korean actor Tae-joon was also discharged from the South Korean military service on Wednesday, June 10, 2025.

