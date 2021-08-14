Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Know how you can watch 'Bigg Boss OTT' for free

Viewers' favourite reality show Bigg Boss is now with all the over-the-top drama and entertainment. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click. Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on Television. The Bigg Boss house isolates contestants from the outside world and monitors them with live cameras. The OTT version of the show is being hosted by Karan Johar.

This time, viewers will also get to be a part of the season through interactive segments. They will also get to decide the punishments for the house inmates. The digital version of the show was launched on Sunday, 8 August 2021, and will stream for six more weeks.

The show is popular not just for its theme and format but also for the controversial celebrites that made their way into the house as the contestants. The show which headed to the digital application VOOT this time welcomed celebrities like-- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana (Moose Jattana) and Milind Gaba.

Here's how you can watch it for free

Promo codes: One can watch Bigg Boss OTT for free if they have promo codes available for free trails on Voot Select via other services like Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscription, Paytm First and cashback for various transactions.

Not just this, if you have subscribed to Sony Liv, Zee 5, Zomato Pro, Eros Now, Gaana, as well as have deals on Myntra, Domino's you can watch the controversial reality show for free. Also, you can watch the episodes streaming 24*7 on Voot Select with a subscription of just Rs 299 per year.

