Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai get newborn son Nirvair's name inked on neck | Watch

Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who welcomed a son recently, has got their newborn's name 'Nirvair' inked on their nape. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video, wherein she can be seen getting a matching tattoo with her husband, Suyyash of their son Nirvair. "issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai," she captioned the clip.

The video begins with Kishwer Merchant saying, "So guys, Nirvair is sleeping and while he is sleeping I'm going to be doing something very, very exciting. Can't wait to show you guys."

Fans are in complete awe of the couple's gesture. "Adorable. Such lovely gift for Nirvair," a social media user commented. "Awwww," another one wrote.

Kishwer and Suyyash had welcomed their first child on August 27 this year. The couple shared an adorable family picture on Instagram. Kishwer had captioned it, "27.08.21 welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy."

Announcing the name of their son, they took to Instagram to share a video featuring their entire family. Sharing the video, Suyyash wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel."

When Kishwer returned back from the hospital she received a grand welcome to her home. She shared the video of the same with her fans. Her house was decorated with blue, silver, and white balloons. As she moves into her room, she gets a surprise in the form of a wooden cradle with a banner reading, "Welcome home Bunny."

Ever since the birth of their son, the couple keeps sharing pictures and videos of their little munchkin. Check them out here:

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016. This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.