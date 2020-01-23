Thursday, January 23, 2020
     
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Is Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee getting married with mystery man in December 2020?

Rani Chatterjee who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has finally spilled beans on her wedding plans.

New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2020 15:34 IST
It's going to be an exciting year for Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee as she is all set to appear on the small screen performing exciting stunts in Rohit Shetty's popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. But this is not the only thing that's going to happen in her life in the year 2020 as the latest reports suggest that she has finally found the love of her life and will get hitched to him this year in the month of December. However, she wants to keep his identity hidden for now.

Confirming the news to Spotboye in an interview, Rani said, "Yes, I have found the love of my life and we are dating each other for quite some time now. Also, we have decided to take the plunge in December this year. However, we still have to zero down on a date."

Sexxy lady in the floor #floor #bangbangbang #stylish #me

Further, she said, "Well, I don’t want to reveal his identity so soon or else hamara pyaar duniya ko pata chal jaayega (the world will know about our relationship), but I promise to my fans that I shall be introducing him, months before our marriage. For now, I can just say that he is a TV actor. Till the time, let’s keep it a secret."

Self confidence Is The Best Outfit. Rock It & Own It. #photoshoot #strong #happyme #selfmade #fam #instalove #facebook #love

Rani further revealed the details of her marriage and said that both the families are working on the same which would mostly be a Nikaah ceremony in the presence of family and friends. Check out some of the pictures of the sensation here:

#photography #oftheday

or those unversed, she made her big-screen debut with Sasura Bada Paisawala in 2003 and has worked in films like Devra Bada Satawela, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Nagin, Rani Chali Sasural, Dulaara, etc. Coming back to her TV show, it has been shot in Bulgaria and will premier on February 22. The show will have celebrities like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash performing dangerous stunts.

Have a look at the promo here:

Check out Rani's popular songs here:

