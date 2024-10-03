KBC 16: Aamir Khan authenticates he's Amitabh Bachchan's biggest fan, here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's fun promo from KBC 16 is here

Aamir Khan will be seen in the latest episode of KBC 16. The actor will feature on the show along with his son and actor Junaid Khan for Amitabh Bachchan's birthday special episode. On the show. Aamir claimed that he is the biggest fan of the century's superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The 3 Idiots actor has described himself as the biggest fan of Big B and has also presented proof of this.

KBC 16's next episode is going to be fun

KBC makers have shared the promo of the show on social media. In this promo video, Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan, 'I have a question for you. Do you remember the date of your marriage?' To this Amitabh Bachchan replied, 'June 3, 1973'. To this Aamir says, 'Give some proof'. This question forced Amitabh Bachchan to remain silent for some time. To this Aamir Khan says, I have proof. Your wedding card. I have given you proof that I am your biggest fan." On this answer, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and the audience present there start laughing.

Aamir Khan arrives to surprise Amitabh Bachchan

In the promo video released some time ago, it was told that Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan are going to visit the set of KBC to meet Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. In this video, Aamir and Junaid come out of their vanity and go towards the set and say, 'Shhh ... Amit ji should not know that we are on the show today. Don't say anything.'

What did Big B says about his parent's marriage in recent episode?

During the conversation in KBC 16's recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I find it a bit strange to call it intercaste. My father was from Uttar Pradesh and my mother was from a Sikh family. I believe that I am half Sardar. When I was born, my aunt used to say, Kinna Sona Puttar Hai, Sadda Amitabh Singh." Talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Kalki AD 2989 and will next be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.