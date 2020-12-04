Image Source : PR FETCHED Kavita Kaushik in no mood to give explanation on her exit from Bigg Boss 14

Television actress and ex-contestant Kavita Kaushik, who exited the Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 following a spat with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik earlier this week, is in no mood to give explanation for her behaviour. As soon as Kavita exited the show, Twitter was flooded with reactions. While Kamya Panjabi supported her friend Kavita, Shardul Pandit was took Rubina and Abhinav Shukla's side and slammed Kavita for her attitude.

Kavita, who decided not interact with media and people on her exiting the show, on Friday tweeted: "Dear youtubers, n those messaging n calling for interviews pls know that if I cared to give more explanations I would've stayed back n not walked out at will, you can go ahead n write or say anything, just if you paint me bad dont just stop at that, make me the devil. cheers!".

Meanwhile, in Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita and Rubina got into an ugly fight. Rubina lashed out at the FIR actress for asking personal questions to her and Abhinav. Kavita later threatened Rubina that she will show her who is the real boss when she meets her outside the Bigg Boss house and the duo entered into a heated argument.

During the fight, Kavita also threatened to reveal some personal secrets about Abhinav. To which, Rubina replied, “Himmat hai to bol”. However, after Kavita's exit, her husband Ronnit Biswas took to Twitter to reveal Abhinav Shukla's alcohol problem. He also claimed that Abhinav used to ask Kavita, to meet him at odd hours.

Supporting Kavita's exit, her friend, Kamya Punjabi had tweeted: "One needs lot of guts to do that... people die to be in this game n can go till any extend to win it.. u walked out of it. u have created history @Iamkavitak #KavitaKaushik #BB14 @ColorsTV."

However, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee found Kavita's behaviour strange. Soon after Kavita's exit, Devoleena tweeted: "Something is really wrong with #kavita.. #rubina shared personal thing as per the task.. What was she doing then?? Wasn't it personal whatever she shared..Nobody is talking about that task but #kavita.. #BB14."