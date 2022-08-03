Karan Tacker on being 'rejected' for his good looks, hardships in showbiz

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANTACKER Karan Tacker on being 'rejected' for his good looks

Karan Tacker is one of the most good-looking actors in the Industry. The actor has proved his mettle over the years with TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai to OTT shows like Special Ops. He started his career with a short role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He then got his debut role in the Television show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. Later, he went on to star in the show, Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Then, he also went on to star in the web shows like Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. While the actor has had a colorful journey, he reveals that there were many hardships as well.

In a recent interview with News18, Karan Tacker confessed that his more than a decade-long career in showbiz has been a difficult journey. He said that he entered the acting business by chance, and that his survival in what he considers as a frivolous and unstable industry is quite an accomplishment. He further said, he initially used to work with his father on their business. It was also after the great recession that he had to look for other opportunities.

When asked about rejections, the actor responded that he had never been advised to change anything, but that his looks had always been a barrier for him because they were too good for the role. He's been rejected several times, and each time he's been told that his good looks are the problem, or that he's a fit man and shouldn't be so fit.

He further brought up the discrepancy that actors face as when people launch a starkid, they want the complete package, but when it comes to casting actors, the package is the problem.

Karan added that even actors with the greatest physiques sometimes land in small-town roles and are compelled to intentionally sport dark skin tones. However, the actor stated that he can't do anything about it and that his sole concentration is on his job. He believes that, while there is some hypocrisy, one just has to get over it and do their part.

DON'T MISS

Is Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly real reason behind Paras Kalnawat's exit from show? Actor makes shocking claims

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu set to make his music video debut

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat breaks silence on ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed's claims of him being possessive

Latest Entertainment News