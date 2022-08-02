Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu set to make his music video debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ ANADKAT Raj Anadkat and Kanika Mann

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat, popularly known as Tapu is all set to make his music video debut along with Kanika Mann in Sorry Sorry. Raj has been sharing glimpses of his upcoming music video on his Instagram handle. Sharing the teaser of the song, Raj wrote, "SORRY SORRY Teaser out now !! Releasing on 3rd August 2022 at 1pm only @unitedwhiteflag."

Take a look:

Check out the poster of the song below:

Netizens reactions

Raj and Kanika's fans have been showering love on the duo ahead of the song. One of them wrote, "All the very best to the team of Sorry." Another said, "Super." A user also commented, "Super duper excited for this song."

He talked about doing the music video for the first time and working with the singer, composer and director Ramji Gulati.

"When Ramji approached me for this song, I got so excited and happy. I have always wanted to work with him. When I first listened to this song, I was like paaji. I want to do this . And It was fun shooting with the entire team. We shot this song in Dubai and it was a whole different experience for me altogether".

While sharing about a memorable experience with Kanika from the shoot, he added: " It was amazing working with her. Kanika and I really had such a good time working together."

"I remember we shot this song till 2.30 a.m. and during the last shot Kanika had dozed off in the car. On the other hand I was roaming around and trying to keep myself awake. So it was really fun working with her," he concluded.

Sorry Sorry is all set to release on August 3 on United White Flag's YouTube channel.

