Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu pen birthday messages for Arti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant Arti Singh, who a turned a year older on Sunday, has received adorable birthday wishes from her friends -- especially Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. Taking to his social media, Karan posted a boomerang video that shows him dancing along with Arti. "Wish you a very very very happy birthday @artisingh5 ...A heart as pure as yours is very rare to find. I'm blessed to have you in my life! May the universe bless you with infinite abundance, joy, love, happiness and success! Shine on forever," Karan wrote.

Karan and Arti share a very good rapport with each other. Arti fondly calls Karan her "jigad ka tukda". As they can't meet each other in person due to the coronavirus lockdown, they both have been seen video chatting with each other. Not even Karan, Arti received a beautiful birthday message from the latter's wife, Bipasha, too. "Stay happy forever," Bipasha posted.

Earlier, talking about her relationship with Karan and Bipasha, Arti told Spotboye, 'I met Bipasha through Karan Singh Grover but now I share a one-to-one relationship with both. I haven’t seen a selfless person like Karan. He is the bestest human being and very motivating. Just today, I didn’t feel like workout, but he was like "kar kar." He said "you body will release happy hormones and you will feel good." Bipasha has also been very supportive. Every night, she calls me as they know I am living all alone. They are nice people. I am very blessed to have them in my life. Bipasha has taught me positivity'.

