Jennifer Winget sets the temperature soaring with swimsuit photos, Sehban Azim says 'I'm fainting'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JENNIFERWINGET1 Jennifer Winget shares scintillating pictures in swimsuit

Popular TV actress Jennifer Winget knows how to leave her fans starry-eyed with her pictures. The actress already enjoys endless love for her performances in TV shows and web series and now, she has broken the internet yet again for her killer looks. On Tuesday, Jennifer shared scintillating pictures on Instagram wearing a multi-colored swimsuit and attracted crazy attention from fans and other TV stars. Jennifer Winget wrote, "ea you on the next wave!" In another picture, flaunting her tattoo, the actress said, "Because we dream in colours borrowed from the sun, the sky and the sea!"

Jennifer Winget flaunted a white monokini in the pictures, paired with a tie and dye shrug. She completed her look with a messy ponytail and big hoop earrings. "Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze and soft sand," she captioned one of the pictures.

The pictures went viral on the internet in no time. Not just fans, but the photos left the TV celebrities in awe as well. Sehban Azim, who is also a close friend of Jennifer, commented, "I'm fainting here due to the sudden rise in temperature. Someone pick me up and carry me home please." On another picture, he wrote, "Kyaaa chal rahaa hai!!! @jenniferwinget1 maar hi dalogi! Phew!" with fire emojis. He also commented, "jen wowwww winget!!" Reacting to the same, Jennifer Winget said, "Oh, stop it!"

On the other hand, TV stars like Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, Aashish Chowdhry, Sanjeeda Shaikh and others also dropped comments.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERWINGET Comments on Jennifer Winget's post

During the lockdown last year, Jennifer Winget announced that she going away from social media. Then in July, she made a comeback on Instagram with a picture after almost a month of social media detox.