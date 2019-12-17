Jennifer Winget's Christmas bash with Harshad Chopda, Aishwarya Sakhuja will kickstart your festive mood

Jennifer Winget's Christmas bash attended by Harshad Chopda, Aishwarya Sakhuja among others

Jennifer Winget has set our festive mood right with her Christmas bash photos. The actress threw an intimate party cum get-together for her friends which was attended by TV celebrities such as Harshad Chopda, Kavita Ghai, Aishwarya Sakhuja among others.

Jennifer can be seen in a sequinned emerald green short dress. She looks gorgeous in minimal makeup. In one of the pictures, she is posing delightfully with X-Mas tree.

The actress gave us glimpse of the celebration with the caption, ''Tis the season to be jolly..and boy did we go all out!! Compliments of the season from me and mine to you and yours.. @rubinas @suetox @simmerouquai @poojabsharma missed you guys!''.

Jennifer is an avid Instagram user. She keeps on sharing her stunning photos and unseen videos on the social networking site.

Jennifer is currently being seen in Beyhadh 2 along with Shivin Narang. She has reprised her character of Maya for the show.

For the unversed, Jennifer was earlier married to Karan Singh Grover. The couple, however, parted their ways in 2014, within two years of marriage.