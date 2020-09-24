Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRAHUL Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir tests COVID-19 positive

Ever since the shooting has begun, a lot of Television actors have been falling prey to COVID-19. And now it seems the name of another actor has been added to the list. He is none other than Rrahul Sudhir who is currently seen playing the character of Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The actor has tested positive for coronavirus today and is now quarantining. Neither Rrahul nor the makers of the show have however not confirmed the news.

Rrahul is seen as an antagonist in the show that also features Helly Shah (Riddhima Vansh Raisinghania) and Vishal Vashishtha (Kabir Sharma). The romantic thriller began on 13 July 2020 after the lockdown was lifted. The show happens to be the spiritual sequel of the first season that featured Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma, and Sonarika Bharodia in pivotal roles.

Just recently actors like Shweta Tiwari (Mere Dad Ki Dulhan,) Disha Parmar (Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame) tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage