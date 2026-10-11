Bigg Boss 20: TV actor Manish Goel enters as first wildcard contestant, second housemate to join today

TV actor Manish Goel initially entered Bigg Boss 20 as a guest to promote a show but subsequently became the season's first wildcard contestant. When host Salman Khan announced his entry as a wildcard, the housemates appeared both surprised and excited. At the end of the episode, Salman Khan revealed that a second wildcard contestant would enter the show on 11 October 2026.

However, he has not yet disclosed their name or identity.

Who is Manish Goel?

Manish Goel is an Indian television actor who has been part of the entertainment industry for over two decades. He is known for his performances in popular Hindi television serials such as Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His other television shows include Devi, Bhagyalakshmi, Ayushman Bhava, Tantra, and Hamari Wali Good News. He also appeared in the role of Raghav Singh in Anupamaa.

The film journey of Bigg Boss 20s' first wildcard contestant

Regarding his film career, Manish Goel's filmography includes Hum Phir Milen Na Milen, a film for which he also worked as a writer. Additionally, he has appeared in the film Hanak. Although primarily recognised for his work on the small screen, film projects have allowed him to venture beyond television, explore new opportunities, and take on diverse creative roles.

Manish Goel: Winner of Welcome Baazi Mehmaan Nawaazi Ki

Manish Goel has also participated in several reality shows. He took part in the first season of Nach Baliye alongside his wife, Poonam Narula, where the couple finished as runners-up. He also appeared in shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Say Shava Shava, and Ustaadon Ka Ustaad. In 2013, he won the celebrity cooking reality show Welcome Baazi Mehmaan Nawaazi Ki. Later, he hosted Big Memsaab, a role that added a new dimension to his career in television entertainment. It now remains to be seen how his journey unfolds in Bigg Boss 20.

When and where to watch

Bigg Boss 20 airs daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm IST, while the television telecast on Colors TV begins at 10.30 pm IST. Viewers can stream the latest episodes online or watch them on television.

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