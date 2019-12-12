Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Paras Chhabra the Bigg Boss 13 winner? Google says so!

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss 13, also known as the 'tedha' season has surely kept the Indian audience to their TV screens. With contestants such as Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz among others mixed with a dash of controversy, love angles and fights, Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be the most successful season till date. The show, which was supposed to have its grand finale on January 14, has got a 5-week extension and, now Bigg Boss finale will happen on February 16. While we still have over two-and-a-half months for the show to end, Paras Chhabra has already been crowned the Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Well, that's what Google says so. When we type Bigg Boss 13 winner on goggle, Paras Chhabra's name pops out. Don't believe us? Try it for yourself.

Google shows Paras Chabbra as Bigg Boss 13 winner

Paras is currently in the secret room with Sidharth Shukla and, his game is stronger than ever as he now knows the secrets and strategies of other contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In fact, Paras is set to return to the main house tonight and slams Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh and Hindustani Bhau for being untrustworthy and talking behind the back of their own friends.

Watch tonight's Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Paras is definitely one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, there are other names such as Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz who are enjoying enormous support from their fans and, have the potential to emerge as Bigg Boss 13 winner.

Four contestants are nominated for eviction this week: Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Shehnaaz Gill and Hindustani Gill. The captain of the house will be decided among the contenders (Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala) in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode.

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10: 30 pm and, during Saturdays and Sundays, fans get to enjoy Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan at 9 pm.

