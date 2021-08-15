Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA NARAYAN Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan has special surprise for his father Udit Narayan

The most popular television singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 has reached its final stage. The Greatest Finale Ever episode of the reality shows has already begun. It is the longest season and will end with a bang, marking a new era in reality TV. Contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble have reached the finale and will compete to win the title now. With over 40 acts and 200 songs, the 12-hour-long 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12 will have some special guests for its finale episode.

With multiple acts and performances, the entertainment factor is going to be high throughout the episode. From singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, rapper Mika Singh to Bollywood celebs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, actress Soniya Kapoor and many more will be entertaining the audience with their songs and different acts.

Host Aditya Narayan has a sweet surprise for his father Udit Narayan. He will be dedicating the song 'Tu Mera Dil, Tu Meri Jaan' for Udit, creating an awwdorable moment for viewers and contestants. Later, Udit Narayan hugs him and thanked him for the sweet tribute. Not just this, the father-son duo will be seen wearing similar coloured outfits.

Apart from this, Jay Bhanushali joined Aditya for hosting. They are seen indulging in some fun and musical banter with the top six contestants and judges Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh will also be joining one of the top six contestants Mohd Danish and both will be seen giving a power-packed performance on the stage.

