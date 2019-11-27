Himanshi Khurana Birthday: Stunning pictures of Bigg Boss 13 contestant also known as 'Punjab ki Aishwarya'

Punjabi sensation Himanshi Khurana who entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 a few weeks back is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, November 27, a day after Mahira Sharma turned 23. The entry of Himanshi created raves of excitement looking at the infamous controversy between her and Shehnaaz Gill. When asked who does she resemble, she at once took the name of Aishwarya Rai and called herself 'Punjab ki Aishwarya.' There are a lot of fans who discuss her resemblance to the actress. Whether she resembles her or not, but one thing is for sure that she is definitely a stunner and her Instagram pictures are proof.
Himanshi, who is a Punjabi model and actress by profession began her modelling career at the age of 16 after winning the title of Miss Ludhiana later which she sang few music singles and made her film debut with Jeet Jangey Jahaan. Have a look at some of her sizzling pictures here:
She has appeared in a lot of popular Punjabi tracks like 'Soch,' ‘Mann Bharrya,’ 'Daaru Badnaam,' etc. She has even worked with famous singers like Hardy Sandhu, Jassi Gill, Badshah, J Star, Ninja, Mankirt Aulakh and others
Himanshi, who is in a committed relationship form the past nine years made her singing debut through the song titled ‘High Standard.' Check it out here:
