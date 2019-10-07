The one where Monica, Rachel and Joey have a surprise 'Friends' reunion

"A rare night and I love it," Courteney captioned the image.

It was a nostalgic Sunday for the fans of the popular sitcom "Friends" as the cast had a mini reunion on October 5.

Actress Courteney Cox on Sunday posted a photograph on Instagram in which she is seen posing with her "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

"A rare night and I love it," Courteney captioned the image.

The American show recently completed 25 years since it found its way onto the small screen, and started its journey to create history.

The show has made Jennifer, David Schwimmer, Courteney, Lisa Kudrow, Matt and Matthew Perry household names with fans, who still refer to them as their characters' names. The first episode was aired on September 22, 1994.

Jennifer played the role of Rachel Greene in the show, while Courteney essayed Monica Geller and Matt wooed the audience with his character of Joey.

The reunion picture left netizens in super nostalgic mode.

One user wrote: "The one where Joey, Rachel and Monica reunite."

Another one commented: "Monica, you are the glue that holds the group together."

An actual reunion, however, seems off the cards.

"We will not be doing a reunion show; we will not be doing a reboot,” co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said at a 25th anniversary panel at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Since Friends, while Courteney Cox has had successful seasons of her sitcom Cougar Town, Kudrow appeared in two films this year: Booksmart and Long Shot.

LeBlanc currently stars in the sitcom Man with a Plan. Aniston will next be seen in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

(With IANS inputs)