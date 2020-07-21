Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ERICAFERNANDES Erica Fernandes gets a new quarantine hairdo

Television star Erica Fernandes has got a new makeover. Taking to Instagram, Erica posted a video in which she is seen chopping off her long locks at home. Erica looks quite stylish in "bangs". "Snip snip...new look," she captioned the clip. Her friends and fans have given a thumbs up to her new hairstyle.

Reacting to the video, Hina Khan commented: "Bang on." Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "Cute." Erica is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's daily soap "Kasautii Zindagii Kay". Have a look at her new look here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ERICAFERNANDES Erica Fernandes post haircut

She recently resumed shooting of her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. She along with other cast and crew were asked to get a test done after which she informed everyone that her reports are negative. Taking to her Instagram, Erica thanked her fans for prayers the prayers and shared the news. She wrote, "Just received my results And the reports are Negative. Thank you guys for your prays and concern."

Announcing about his condition, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share that he has tested COVID19 positive with mild symptoms. He wrote, "Hi everyone , I had mild symtomps and got myself tested.And yes I have been tested Postive for Covid 19 ...hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care"

On personal front, Erica recently revealed that she has been in a relationship for over three years. "I am not single. I am in relationship and he's not from the industry. It's been over three years now. We are very good friends. We speak about all kinds of nonsense..he doesn''t like watching me romance any other guy on screen," Erica had shared

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage