Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill get support on Twitter after being nominated

Bigg Boss handed a two-week nomination to Sidharth Shukla for his violent behaviour with Mahira Sharma. While Shehnaaz Gill was nominated for next week after she refused to follow Bigg Boss's order

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2019 13:53 IST
bigg boss 13 sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get nominated by Bigg Boss

There is never a dull day in the Bigg Boss House, Day 27 in the Bigg Boss 13 was filled with action, literally. The ongoing task saw the contestant getting aggressive wth each other and things got elevated after Siddharth Shukla's brawl with Mahira Sharma. Mahira Sharma accused Siddharth of getting physically violent with her. She accused Siddharth of forcibly threw her down during the task, after which Mahira lost her cool and hurled abuses at him. Looking at things getting out of hands, Bigg Boss had to intervene in between and stop the task.

Bigg Boss punished Sid with a two-week nomination for his aggressive behaviour with Mahira. Shehnaaz Gill also got a week's nomination after she refused to come to the living room despite Bigg Boss' call. Shehnaaz was upset with his teammates for nominating her as the worst performer during the task. Fans of both contestants: have extended their support for them and posted their reactions on Twitter:

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 also promises to be interesting as two former housemates make their entry back in the house. Sneak Peek video of today's episode reveals that Rashami and Devoleena who were evicted last week and kept in a secret room will be making their entry back in the house. Housemates are excited to welcome back Rashami Desai and Devoleena in the house but unlike others, Sidharth gives them a cold reception.

 

