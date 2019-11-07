Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill get support on Twitter after being nominated

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get nominated by Bigg Boss

There is never a dull day in the Bigg Boss House, Day 27 in the Bigg Boss 13 was filled with action, literally. The ongoing task saw the contestant getting aggressive wth each other and things got elevated after Siddharth Shukla's brawl with Mahira Sharma. Mahira Sharma accused Siddharth of getting physically violent with her. She accused Siddharth of forcibly threw her down during the task, after which Mahira lost her cool and hurled abuses at him. Looking at things getting out of hands, Bigg Boss had to intervene in between and stop the task.

Bigg Boss punished Sid with a two-week nomination for his aggressive behaviour with Mahira. Shehnaaz Gill also got a week's nomination after she refused to come to the living room despite Bigg Boss' call. Shehnaaz was upset with his teammates for nominating her as the worst performer during the task. Fans of both contestants: have extended their support for them and posted their reactions on Twitter:

I was laughing when #Mahira was saying to #SidharthShukla that



'Iss friday tu bahar jayega'



Me: Accha hum aise hi baithe hain kya ?



We are here to save him #SidHearts#WeSupportSidharthShukla @OfficialSidFC @sidharth_shukla — Sidharth Shukla Official FC♥️ (@OfficialSidFC) November 6, 2019

I m not supporting anyone n violence iss ghar meh harr koi kar raha hai since day 1,including girls so lets wait for the epi tonite phir baat karenge aur ab suno #SidharthShukla is very much a part of the show #bb13 @ColorsTV chalo ab aur doh gaaliyaan mujhe🤪 happy trolling😈 — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 5, 2019

#SidharthShukla is nominated for next weeks and thats OK.



But wt #Mahira was doing that was OK?



Ladka kre to violence and ladki kre to natural reaction?



Is this equality @BiggBoss#WeSupportSidharthShukla @OfficialSidFC @sidharth_shukla — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoos_13) November 6, 2019

#ShehnaazGill is pure soul.She never intended to hurt someone. May she have hurted her close friends but that's a 5 yrs kid in her nothing more.



We time will come She will surely prove her loyalty and friendship to her FAB4 #WeLoveShehnaaz — ❤Brainiac Boy🌟 (@BrainiacBanda) November 6, 2019

There are so many actors who got into controversies in their past. Does that make them bad in real life?Then why is everyone judging shehnaz on the basis of her past where HK and Shehnaz both were at fault. She came here to start a new journey. #WeLoveShehnaaz #WeSupportShehnaaz https://t.co/a96q6qRped — Ridhi Ahuja (@RidhiAhuja4) November 7, 2019

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 13 also promises to be interesting as two former housemates make their entry back in the house. Sneak Peek video of today's episode reveals that Rashami and Devoleena who were evicted last week and kept in a secret room will be making their entry back in the house. Housemates are excited to welcome back Rashami Desai and Devoleena in the house but unlike others, Sidharth gives them a cold reception.