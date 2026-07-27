What will Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak do with her Rs 20 lakh prize money? Singer reveals

New Delhi:

The journey of Indian Idol Season 16: Yaadon Ki Playlist came to an end on July 26, with Jyotirmayee Nayak lifting the winner's trophy. She defeated fellow finalists to win the singing reality show and took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

Soon after her victory, Jyotirmayee took to Instagram to thank everyone who stood by her throughout the competition. In an emotional note, she reflected on the hard work, sacrifices and unwavering support that helped her achieve the milestone.

Jyotirmayee Nayak says she wants to sing for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Speaking after her win, Jyotirmayee said she hopes to lend her voice to actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in the future. Calling the moment a dream come true, she said after the big win, "Winning Indian Idol feels like a dream come true."

When asked about the Rs 20 lakh prize money, the singer admitted she had not yet decided how she would use it. She added that she had entered the competition to learn and perform rather than with the goal of winning the cash prize.

What did Jyotirmayee Nayak share after winning Indian Idol 16?

Looking back on her journey, the singer wrote, "One year. Countless sacrifices. Endless rehearsals. Sleepless nights. Tears, smiles, prayers, and unwavering faith." She said holding the Indian Idol 16 trophy filled her heart with gratitude and described the win as a shared achievement. "This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to every single person who believed in me when I doubted myself, who voted for me, prayed for me, encouraged me, and stood beside me throughout this incredible journey," she wrote.

Jyotirmayee gave a special mention to Aanand Sir, calling him her "guiding light." She said words would never be enough to express what he meant to her and added that the victory belonged to him as well. She also thanked her family, friends, mentors, fans, musicians, the production team and everyone associated with Indian Idol. The singer expressed gratitude to judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah, as well as host Aditya Narayan, for believing in her and helping her grow as an artiste.

Dedicating the trophy to her supporters, she wrote, "To everyone who supported me from Odisha and from every corner of India and the world, this trophy belongs to all of us." Ending the note on an optimistic note, Jyotirmayee added, "This is not the end of a journey; it is the beginning of a much bigger dream," promising to continue learning, singing and making her supporters proud.

How Jyotirmayee Nayak beat the Top 5 finalists and won Indian Idol 16

The grand finale began with six contestants. However, Myscmme Bosu was eliminated after the spotlight round, leaving five singers in the race for the title.

The top five finalists were Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Tanishk Shukla, Suhail Sufi and Anshika Chonkar.

Later, Suhail Sufi and Anshika Chonkar were eliminated after receiving fewer audience votes. Both contestants were awarded Rs 3 lakh each.

The title race eventually came down to Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh and Tanishk Shukla. In the end, Jyotirmayee emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 16, taking home the trophy and the Rs 20 lakh cash prize.

Also read: Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol 16; takes Rs 20 lakh prize money along with the trophy