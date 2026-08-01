Shagun Sharma accuses Gaurav Khanna of bullying her on Khatron Ke Khiladi; Avika Gor says, 'Kuch bhi'

New Delhi:

TV actor Gaurav Khanna has been in the news for the past few months. After winning the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, Gaurav is now set to appear on another reality show. He will be seen on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, marking the first time new contestants will compete alongside former participants. The show has not even premiered yet, but controversy has already begun. Meanwhile, contestant Shagun Sharma has accused Gaurav of bullying her. She claimed that during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Gaurav was extremely rude to her and constantly targeted her.

Gaurav Khanna bullied me: Shagun Sharma

Shagun Sharma spoke to Filmigyan about working with Gaurav Khanna. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress said, "Gaurav Khanna is someone who has harassed and bullied me a lot. I think he's someone I'd never want to meet in the future."

When asked what had happened on set that made her say this about Gaurav, she replied, "If there was a stunt and four out of five contestants failed, he would target only me. He would say that Shagun can't do anything. He said very mean things."

People's behaviour changes in real life: Shagun Sharma

Shagun further added, "I believe that people change in real life. So, I wouldn't say that he's probably the same in real life as he behaved there." Following her statement, social media users appeared divided. While some supported Shagun and claimed Gaurav had displayed similar behaviour during Bigg Boss 19, others defended the actor and expressed surprise that several people had recently begun making allegations against him.

Avika Gor defends Gaurav Khanna

A video of Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor has also gone viral online, in which she is seen defending the Anupama actor. When asked about the allegations, Avika said, "Kuch bhi. Gaurav is a prankster. He likes to prank and roast people in a fun way. So maybe Shagun felt that way. He is a super fun person."

Tension between Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna's personal life has also been making headlines. His wife, actor Akanksha Chamola, is currently appearing on the reality show Lock Upp 2, where she claimed that she and Gaurav have been separated for a year and are heading for a divorce. She later revealed that she is bisexual and spoke about a secret she has been worried about. According to Akanksha, if her third secret were to come out, both she and Gaurav could face public backlash, and their families might not support them. Gaurav also recently appeared on the show, but Akanksha was unhappy with his entry, something she later spoke about publicly.

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Akanksha Chamola says she's been living apart from Gaurav Khanna for a year; fans question timeline