Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGBOSSTELUGU Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Toughest phase ahead for contestants

With most of the contestants in the nominations, this week is one of the toughest weeks for the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' contestants to survive. Eight members are in the danger zone, as they got into nominations this week. The list of nominations has Siri, Shannu, Anne, Kajal, Sree Rama Chandra, Sunny, Manas, and Priyanka.

To predict which contestant would face the eliminations this week is a bit difficult thing even for the viewers. But which of the nominated contestants would face more threat due to their performances based on the recent happenings, can be estimated.

At this juncture, going by the trends and social media activity of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' followers, it is seen that three of the players might face a threat. Anne Master, Siri, and Priyanka are the three contestants who might be the weakest nominees this week.

As RJ Kajal's performance has got a grip, her graph popped up higher, suddenly over the recent episodes. So, the voting patterns indicate that there are more chances, Kajal would get saved with a huge border of votes from the audience.

Sunny, Shanmukh, Sree Rama Chandra, and Manas are the strongest contestants, whose voting percentages indicated that they need not worry for at least a couple of weeks now.

On the other hand, Siri's provoking nature and her recent behaviour has drawn much negativity to her. So, it appears like she is one of the first contestants who fall into the 'danger' zone.

Anne Master's cheap imitations and wrong portrayal of inmates' characters has irked the 'Bigg Boss' followers to the extent that they no longer want Anne on the show.

Priyanka Singh has been one of the weakest contestants, who has survived solely by building relationships with the other contestants, which would no longer work on the show.

So, Anne, Siri, and Priyanka Singh might face the toughest phase in the coming days on the show.