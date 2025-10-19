Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: 8 contestants face elimination; who will be evicted this week? The tension rises in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 as eight contestants face eviction this week. Diwakar and VJ Paarvathy top the nomination list, while Kamurudin wins the BB Mask task and secures immunity. Here’s who’s nominated, who’s safe, and where to watch the latest promo.

The tension inside the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 house is rising as the show enters its second week. This time, eight contestants have landed on the eviction list, making the competition even more intense. For the unversed, the reality TV show premiered on October 11, 2025.

According to TOI, Diwakar and VJ Paarvathy received the highest number of nominations from their fellow housemates, putting them at the top of the eviction list. For the unversed, both have been involved in several arguments during the ongoing season, which has contributed to their nominations.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Eight contestants face elimination this week

The nominated contestants include Diwakar, VJ Paarvathy, Sabari Nathan, Ramya, Apsara CJ, Aurora, Kemi, and FJ. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 will reveal which contestant will have to leave and who will stay in the house based on the audience’s votes.

Kamurudin wins Bigg Boss Mask task and earns immunity

Television personality Kamurudin won the BB Mask task, which made him earn a nomination-free pass for this week. His win keeps him safe from eviction, while the rest of the housemates wait anxiously for the public’s decision. Notably, Kamurudin's strategic gameplay has helped him earn a loyal fan base, and his immunity adds an interesting twist to this week’s nominations.

BB Stamp the Knife: Intense captaincy task shakes alliances

During the captaincy task titled 'BB Stamp the Knife', housemates witnessed high tension as alliances shifted and strategies were tested. Kamurudin was eliminated from the competition early, leaving Sabari Nathan and Kani as the leading contenders.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 new promo: Watch the latest video

The makers of the show dropped several promos of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. The first promo video, which has garnered 507k views since it was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Vijay Television. Watch the video below:

Where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 episodes

Vijay Sethupathi's television reality show 'Bigg Boss Tamil season 9' can be streamed on Vijay TV at 9.30 PM and 24/7 JioHotstar platform.

