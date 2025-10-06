Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Tv
  4. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 contestants [2025]: Meet the 13 faces inside the BB house

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 contestants [2025]: Meet the 13 faces inside the BB house

Vijay Sethupathi’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is finally here. Meet the 13 contestants who walked into the BB house for 2025 and see what makes this season different.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Contestants
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Contestants Image Source : Jio Hotstar screen grab
Written BySakshi Verma  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is at an exciting juncture. Salman Khan's reality show is witnessing numerous fights and friendships among contestants and the show is also being constantly watched unlike few of previous seasons.

Meanwhile, Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil has also hit OTT and TV. The show began on Sunday. Just like last year, this time too, the show is being hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The Maharaja actor welcomed all the 13 contestant into the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house and allowed them to leave a first impresson on the audiences from the BB stage itself.

Let's have a look at the 13 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 participants

Meet the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 contestants

  1. Comali fame Kani Thiru
  2. Social media content creator Diwakar
  3. Model and content creator Aurora Sinclair
  4. Actor-director Praveen Gandhi
  5. Debater Kongu Manjunathan
  6. Soap opera star Vinod Babu
  7. Stand-up comedian Vikas Vikram
  8. Social media influencer Subiksha
  9. Model Apsara CJ, model-actress Viana
  10. Social media influencer Ramya Joo
  11. Influencer Tuhar, 
  12. Actor FJ Adisayam and
  13. TV presenter VJ Parvathy

Higher number of social media influencers

Like Salman Khan's reality show, this time around, the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is also seeing a higher number of social media influencers. Due to the growing popularity of social media, content creators are getting ample opportunities in reality shows. It will be interesting to see how much Vijay Sethupathi's show entertains the audience this time.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 premiered on October 5, 2025. Viewers can watch the show on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM. It will also stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar at 9:30 PM. 

Vijay Sethupathi took over as host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, replacing Kamal Haasan, who had previously hosted seven seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Start date, time, where to watch and probable contestants list

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
Bigg Boss Tamil Vijay Sethupathi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\