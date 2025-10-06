Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 contestants [2025]: Meet the 13 faces inside the BB house Vijay Sethupathi’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is finally here. Meet the 13 contestants who walked into the BB house for 2025 and see what makes this season different.

Bigg Boss 19 is at an exciting juncture. Salman Khan's reality show is witnessing numerous fights and friendships among contestants and the show is also being constantly watched unlike few of previous seasons.

Meanwhile, Season 9 of Bigg Boss Tamil has also hit OTT and TV. The show began on Sunday. Just like last year, this time too, the show is being hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The Maharaja actor welcomed all the 13 contestant into the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house and allowed them to leave a first impresson on the audiences from the BB stage itself.

Let's have a look at the 13 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 participants

Meet the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 contestants

Comali fame Kani Thiru Social media content creator Diwakar Model and content creator Aurora Sinclair Actor-director Praveen Gandhi Debater Kongu Manjunathan Soap opera star Vinod Babu Stand-up comedian Vikas Vikram Social media influencer Subiksha Model Apsara CJ, model-actress Viana Social media influencer Ramya Joo Influencer Tuhar, Actor FJ Adisayam and TV presenter VJ Parvathy

Higher number of social media influencers

Like Salman Khan's reality show, this time around, the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is also seeing a higher number of social media influencers. Due to the growing popularity of social media, content creators are getting ample opportunities in reality shows. It will be interesting to see how much Vijay Sethupathi's show entertains the audience this time.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 premiered on October 5, 2025. Viewers can watch the show on Vijay TV at 9:30 PM. It will also stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar at 9:30 PM.

Vijay Sethupathi took over as host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, replacing Kamal Haasan, who had previously hosted seven seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

