Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Start date, time, where to watch and probable contestants list Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 begins today with Vijay Sethupathi returning as host. Check start date, timing, streaming details and the expected contestants lineup.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss Tamil is returning to audiences with its ninth season. Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi will once again be seen hosting the reality show. While several promos from the show are making waves, the show will finally premiere on TV today.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has been in the news also because several rumours about filmmakers, actors and social media sensations' entry into the show has been making buzz online.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 date and time

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will stream on JioHotstar Tamil from today onward, i.e. October 5 at 6 PM. Ahead of its premiere, let's have a look at the possible contestant list of this season.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 contestants' list (probable)

Like last season, speculation is rife that a diverse cast of personalities will appear on the show this season as well. Possible contestant list is a follows:

Cooku with Comali Season 2 winner Kani Thiru

Director Praveen Gandhi

Entrepreneur Kongu Manjunathan

TV actor Vinoth Babu

Social media sensation and 'Watermelon Star' Diwakar

Model Apsara CJ

Actor Praveen Devasagayam

Actor Subiksha Krishnan

Actor FJ alias Athisayam

Model Aurora Sinclair

TV actor Kamarudin

Filmmaker, actor, and queer rights activist Malini Jeevarathnam

Professional dancer Ramya Joo

While this is a probable contestant list, with the show's premiere on Sunday, it will be soon clear that who all out of these will be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 house.

Last season’s winner

Last season, the show featured many powerful and bold contestants. But the Bigg Boss trophy and cash prize of Rs 41 lakh could only be claimed by one winner. Muthukumaran won this prize, while Soundarya, Vishal, Pavitra, and Ryan were the runners-up.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 September 30 HIGHLIGHTS: Ashnoor, Tanya, Amaal, Neelam, Zeishan and others get nominated