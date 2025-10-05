Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Start date, time, where to watch and probable contestants list

Bigg Boss Tamil is returning to audiences with its ninth season. Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi will once again be seen hosting the reality show. While several promos from the show are making waves, the show will finally premiere on TV today.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has been in the news also because several rumours about filmmakers, actors and social media sensations' entry into the show has been making buzz online.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 date and time
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will stream on JioHotstar Tamil from today onward, i.e. October 5 at 6 PM. Ahead of its premiere, let's have a look at the possible contestant list of this season.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 contestants' list (probable)
Like last season, speculation is rife that a diverse cast of personalities will appear on the show this season as well. Possible contestant list is a follows:
- Cooku with Comali Season 2 winner Kani Thiru
- Director Praveen Gandhi
- Entrepreneur Kongu Manjunathan
- TV actor Vinoth Babu
- Social media sensation and 'Watermelon Star' Diwakar
- Model Apsara CJ
- Actor Praveen Devasagayam
- Actor Subiksha Krishnan
- Actor FJ alias Athisayam
- Model Aurora Sinclair
- TV actor Kamarudin
- Filmmaker, actor, and queer rights activist Malini Jeevarathnam
- Professional dancer Ramya Joo
While this is a probable contestant list, with the show's premiere on Sunday, it will be soon clear that who all out of these will be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 house.
Last season’s winner
Last season, the show featured many powerful and bold contestants. But the Bigg Boss trophy and cash prize of Rs 41 lakh could only be claimed by one winner. Muthukumaran won this prize, while Soundarya, Vishal, Pavitra, and Ryan were the runners-up.
