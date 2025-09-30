Live Bigg Boss 19 September 30: Nominations task sparks debate, Neelam says 'I love you' to Amaal Mallik The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will witness several verbal spat following the nomination task. New captain Farhana Bhatt will be seen locking horns with Ashnoor Kaur.

In the September 30 episode of Bigg Boss 19, nominations task will be played which will open gates for several arguments and fights. While Farhana Bhatt will hit back at Ashnoor Kaur for nominating her, Tanya Mittal will also be seen standing up to Nehal Chudasama for saying that she had it all served at a platter.

On the other hand, Neelam Giri, who seems to have some genuine fondness for Amaal Mallik, will be seen saying 'I love you' to the singer composer. However, keeping it light and fun, Tanya, Shehbaz Badesha will play along with Neelam's ploy.

Follow the live updates of Bigg Boss 19's September 30 episode here.