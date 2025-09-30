Advertisement
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 will witness several verbal spat following the nomination task. New captain Farhana Bhatt will be seen locking horns with Ashnoor Kaur.

In the September 30 episode of Bigg Boss 19, nominations task will be played which will open gates for several arguments and fights. While Farhana Bhatt will hit back at Ashnoor Kaur for nominating her, Tanya Mittal will also be seen standing up to Nehal Chudasama for saying that she had it all served at a platter.

On the other hand, Neelam Giri, who seems to have some genuine fondness for Amaal Mallik, will be seen saying 'I love you' to the singer composer. However, keeping it light and fun, Tanya, Shehbaz Badesha will play along with Neelam's ploy.

Follow the live updates of Bigg Boss 19's September 30 episode here.

 

  • 9:14 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Farhana directly nominates Ashnoor

    Captain Farhana Bhatt was given the special power to directly nominate any contesntat for nominations and she choose Ashnoor Kaur.

  • 9:13 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Submarine task for nominations

    The garden area have been converted into a sea area and the contestants will have to shoot the boats of co-contestants they want to put in nomination this week.

  • 9:11 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Will Farhana get to save Neelam?

    Bigg Boss played with Amaal and Zeishan Quadri's group, as he said that how come they are cornering Farhana to save Neelam Giri when they don't know if she'll have to power to save anyone in the nomination task.

  • 9:08 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Baseer Ali asks for Farhana Bhatt priority

    Tanya Mittal and Baseer Ali asks Farhana Bhatt to say out loud his priorities on the show. While they wanted her to choose the group over Nehal, the new captain clearly mentioned that her friend Nehal will be her pirority on the show.

  • 8:44 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Neelam says I love you to Amaal

    Another trailer shared by Jio Hotstar shows Neelam Giri saying 'I love you' to Amaal Mallik. However, while she says in a fun way, jokingly in English, Amaal also takes it in light way, while Tanya seems surprised.

  • 8:42 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Who's jealous of whom?

    During the same nomination task, Farhana Bhatt will also be seen locking horns with Ashnoor as the Tv actor calls her jealous of her. In response, Farhana asks Ashnoor to pronounce one fact about her, which is worthy of being jealous.

  • 8:40 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Nehal calls out Tanya

    After the nomination task, Nehal Chudasama will be seen calling out Tanya Mittal for being privilege. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 suggests that the Miss Universe India 2018 will argue with Tanya Mittal for having it all on a platter. In response, the spiritual influencer will call Nehal ignorant of her struggles.

  • 8:38 PM (IST)Sep 30, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Bigg Boss 19 week 6 nomination task

    The Bigg Boss 19 episode of September 30 is going to be full dramatic as the nomination task will be held. During which, the garden area will be turned into a battle field and the contestants will be asked to shoot the tank of whichever co-contestant they want to nominate this week.

