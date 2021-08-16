Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal breakdown after Karan Johar schools them

Follow us on Image Source : BIGG BOSS OTT Karan Johar bashes Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal

Bigg boss OTT elimination episode was no less than a rollercoaster ride. Filmmaker Karan Johar who's hosting the show for the time brought his uniqueness to the show with his wit and sarcasm. From schooling the contestants to waking them up, Johar was on his toes. He also lost his cool on housemates Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty on an episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

during the weekend episode, Karan minced no words while bashing Divya on her comment that "I don't need 'Bigg Boss' in my career". Karan was clearly furious. "Tell me, Divya ma'am, if you don't need the show, why are you here? This is 'Bigg Boss' house, there is no party. You all are playing a game, let's get that straight," he told her.

After a never-ending argument with the host, Divya emotionally broke down and was seen fighting with Shamita Shetty.

At another moment, when Shamita said, "I really don't care", Karan didn't spare her a lashing either. He blasted her saying "I will not care about you if you don't care about yourself and the show." Shamita was later seen wiping away her tears.

Interestingly, Shamita and Divya, who were thought to be on good terms with each other initially, have been taking off on each other in the last couple of days. It all started when Divya called Shamita "bossy", to which the latter retorted saying, "I've done three reality shows before and this is my fourth."

Divya also accused Shamita of taking her screen time and asserted that she didn't like her diplomacy. Shamita seemed to prefer to hold off the fight for now as she told Divya, "I don't wish to talk to you."

Daily episodes of 'Bigg Boss OTT' stream on Voot.

(with IANS inputs)