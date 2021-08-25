Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's mushy photos show love is in the air

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh, Shamita's mushy photos

Bigg Boss OTT started with connections. Every girl had to enter the house with a male connection that they chose on the stage. Shamita Shetty chose to walk inside with actor Raqesh Bapat and the duo has been together in everything. While the first week of the controversial reality show wasn't good for Shamita and Raqesh, love seems to have started to blossom between them. From waking up Shamita with a kiss to taking care of her when she got an anxiety attack, Raqesh is turning out to be an adorable partner.

Many times Raqesh has been seen flirting with Shamita Shetty while she blushes at his remarks. Not just the housemates, fans have also been finding them too cute. The day after Shamita's anxiety attack, Raqesh went to her in the morning and woke her up lovingly by planting a kiss on her hands.

Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh, Shamita's mushy photos

Shamita and Raqesh's bond has become stronger than before. The duo is often seen sitting together hand in hand with each other. While they have not claimed that they love each other, their mushy moments surely tug at the heartstrings of the viewers. A Twitter user said, "Shamita and Raqesh are soo soo adorable... that kiss takes my heart."

Check out more pictures of the duo-

Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh, Shamita's mushy photos

Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh, Shamita's mushy photos

Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh, Shamita's mushy photos

Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh, Shamita's mushy photos

This week, Bigg Boss had again given the chance to change connections but Shamita chose to give her heart back to Raqesh. Accepting her heart, he said, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera." He concluded saying, "I belong to her and she belongs to me."

Shamita blushed at this and thanked him. "I also want to punch you because you took so long," she said.