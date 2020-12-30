Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUTAMGULATI Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati tests COVID-19 positive

Another celebrity has fallen into the trap of the coronavirus and it's none other than Gautam Gulati. The Bigg Boss 8 winner has tested positive for COVID-19. As per Pinkvilla reports, the model-actor is currently in London and is now quarantining. The news has definitely come as a shocker for his fans who are now worried about his health looking at the widespread of new coronavirus strain in UK. Gautam has also shared a picture of himself alongwith a post hinting about his health on Instagram. Alongside the picture, Gautam wrote, "COVID-19 Sucks."

Have a look:

For those unversed, Gautam was recently in the limelight for his song titled 'Besharam Bewaffa' sung by none other than B Praak. The song also featured Divya Khosla Kumar and Siddharth Gupta and got an amazing response from the audience.

Watch the full 'Bewaffa' song here:

Talking about acting front, the handsome hunk will soon be making his big Bollywood debut through Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The actor seems to be quite excited about the same and in an interview revealed how it's a dream come true for him to work with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star. He said, "It is an amazing experience working with Salman Sir. He is very humble and sweet. He is someone with whom I always wanted to work with."

We wish Gautam, a speedy recovery!