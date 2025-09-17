Live Bigg Boss 19 September 17 episode Live Updates: Will the entire house be nominated tonight? Bigg Boss 19 September 17 episode live updates: Catch all the drama, fights, nominations and Bigg Boss’ twists as the episode unfolds tonight.

The September 16 episode of Bigg Boss 19 was packed with chaos as Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Malik pulled a prank by hiding spices and clothes belonging to contestants like Baseer, Awez, and Abhishek.

A major highlight was the heated argument between Amaal and Abhishek Bajaj after a t-shirt was found in the kitchen bin. While Amaal denied any involvement and even asked Bigg Boss to step in, suspicion fell on Shehbaz, who later confessed privately, but was exposed by Neelam Giri.

Abhishek demanded Shehbaz’s elimination for hiding salt, calling it a risk to his health, which left the house divided. The episode closed with the nomination task, where housemates were asked to name two contestants for eviction. But in the latest promo, Bigg Boss can be heard punishing them for discussing nominations—setting the stage for fresh drama tonight.