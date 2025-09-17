Advertisement
  Bigg Boss 19 September 17 episode Live Updates: Will the entire house be nominated tonight?

Bigg Boss 19 September 17 episode live updates: Catch all the drama, fights, nominations and Bigg Boss’ twists as the episode unfolds tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 housemates gather for the intense nomination task inside the house.
Written ByTwinkle Gupta  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The September 16 episode of Bigg Boss 19 was packed with chaos as Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Malik pulled a prank by hiding spices and clothes belonging to contestants like Baseer, Awez, and Abhishek.

A major highlight was the heated argument between Amaal and Abhishek Bajaj after a t-shirt was found in the kitchen bin. While Amaal denied any involvement and even asked Bigg Boss to step in, suspicion fell on Shehbaz, who later confessed privately, but was exposed by Neelam Giri.

Abhishek demanded Shehbaz’s elimination for hiding salt, calling it a risk to his health, which left the house divided. The episode closed with the nomination task, where housemates were asked to name two contestants for eviction. But in the latest promo, Bigg Boss can be heard punishing them for discussing nominations—setting the stage for fresh drama tonight.

Live updates :Bigg Boss 19 September 17 episode

  • 9:38 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Saved and nominated contestants revealed after twist in Bigg Boss nominations

    The contestants who received the most votes and were saved from this week’s eviction are Neelam, Gaurav, Farrhana, Tanya, Awez, Shehbaz, Zeishan, Mridul, and Kunickaa, along with captain Amaal. However, the contestants nominated for eviction this week are Nehal, Ashnoor, Pranit, Baseer, and Abhishek.

  • 9:22 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Bigg Boss gives housemates a second chance with a twist in nominations

    Bigg Boss later addressed the housemates and gave them a second chance to conduct a fair nomination process. This time, he asked them to name two contestants they wanted to save from this week's eviction.

     

  • 9:12 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Bigg Boss punishes entire house for violating nomination rule, spares only captain Amaal

    Bigg Boss scolded the housemates for breaking a crucial rule by discussing nominations. As punishment, he nominated the entire house, including Kunicka, Pranit, Farhaana, Neelam, Gaurav, Ashnoor, Nehal, Awez, Shehbaz, Abhishek, Zeishan, Mridul, and Tanya for eviction. Only Amaal was spared, as he is the current captain.

     

  • 9:06 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Bigg Boss exposes housemates for breaking rules in the assembly room

    The episode begins with Bigg Boss showing clips of the housemates discussing nominations among themselves, while the entire house watches from the assembly room.

  • 8:35 PM (IST)Sep 17, 2025
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Countdown to tonight’s episode begins

    The stage is set for another high-voltage episode of Bigg Boss 19. After last night’s chaos around Shehbaz’s prank and the explosive nominations, fans are waiting to see how Bigg Boss punishes the contestants for breaking the rules. The house looks tense, and viewers are expecting fresh drama once the episode kicks off at 9 pm. Stay tuned as we bring you every twist and turn, live!

