Who is Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19? From Roadies and Splitsvilla to Salman Khan's show From Roadies to Splitsvilla to TV serials, Baseer Ali has done it all. Now he steps into Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 house—know his journey here.

New Delhi:

The Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere is underway and one of the first contestants to enter the house is Baseer Ali. Known for his strong presence on youth-based reality shows, Baseer is expected to be a key player in Salman Khan’s show this season.

Dressed in a stylish black jacket, Baseer interacted with Salman Khan on stage before stepping into the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Who is Baseer Ali?

Baseer Ali is a 29-year-old model, actor and television personality. He hails from Hyderabad and first rose to fame after winning MTV Roadies Rising in 2017. Later that year, he also bagged the title of Splitsvilla Season 10, where he paired with Naina Singh to emerge as the winner.

Baseer Ali’s television career

After his back-to-back reality show victories, Baseer expanded his career into television. He played the role of Shaurya Luthra in Zee TV’s popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and featuring Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Baseer Ali in Bigg Boss 19

Now, Baseer Ali joins Bigg Boss 19 as one of the 18 contestants. With his prior experience in competitive shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, fans believe he could bring both strategy and entertainment to the season.

The theme of Bigg Boss 19 is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, promising politics, power struggles and dramatic twists inside the house.