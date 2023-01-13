Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan EXITS after 'minimum guarantee' ends along with Abdu Rozik?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WITHRASHEEABDU Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan EXITS after with Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 is coming closer to its grand finale. Only one month is left and the elimination of contestants has begun in full force. The latest buzz is that filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen coming out of the reality show as his "minimum guarantee" is over. He will exit with the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik. According to a source close to IANS, Abdu has made an exit from the show along with his friend who came to meet him during the family week. However, other details are still under wraps.

Sajid Khan's exit news was shared by the Twitter page of 'The Khabri', which gives daily exclusive stories on the contestants and the 'Bigg Boss' show. A tweet from Khabri read: "Confirmed! #BiggBoss16 #SajidKhan is also coming out of the house today, MG (minimum guarantee) expired today."

Earlier, The Khabri had talked about Abdu Rozik's exit. The tweet from The Khabri read: "Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on Jan 12 because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him." In another tweet, The Khabri confirmed that famous Indian content creator and comedian will go inside the house as the family member of Abdu Rozik and will bring him out of the house. The Tajikistan singer will not enter back.

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, blogger and musician, known primarily for singing in films and for making videos on YouTube. The 19-year-old, who currently has a fan following of 6.9 million on Instagram, will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.' He has already made an exit from the show for a few days earlier and now, he will permanently leave the show.

Others who are still in the house are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.

