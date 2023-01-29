Sunday, January 29, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: Archana Gautam locks horns with MC Stan; Shalin on cloud nine

Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: After Tina Datta's elimination, Archana seems a bit upset and she fuels a fight between her and MC Stan. The fight continues and Priyanka and Shiv also intervene. On the hand, Shalin seems very happy after Tina's eviction. Stay runed for live updates.

Aparupa Devnath January 29, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar LIVE: In today's episode, It’s a classic showdown with Archana challenging Shiv’s integrity and Stan stirring the pot. Priyanka joins in and accuses Shiv and Stan of misrepresenting others and playing underhanded games. Shiv responds with fury, marching towards Priyanka with blazing eyes and asking her how dare she curse him. On the other hand, Shalin seems extremely tension free after Tina's eviction. He bonds with his new friends Shiv and MC stan and celebrates his happiness. 

 

  • Jan 29, 2023 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana and Nimrit discuss about Shalin

    Archana and Nimrit discuss about Shalin. Archana tells her that Shalin is the most cunning contestant on the show. Nimrit agrees with her.

  • Jan 29, 2023 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Shalin jumps out of happiness

    Shalin seems very happy after Tina's eviction. He tells everyone that he already had hints that Tina is going to be evicted. He climbs on the couch and jumps out of happiness shouting 'aaj main bohot khush hu'.

  • Jan 29, 2023 9:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss calls Shiv & Priyanka in confession room

    Bigg Boss schools Shiv and Priyanka for their ugly fight. Bigg Boss also states an example of miscommunication and makes them understand to be aware. He warns them to play mindfully and avoid being played around.

  • Jan 29, 2023 9:04 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Archana, Shiv, MC Stan, Priyanka fight begins

    After Tina Datta's eviction, Archana and Priyanka seem very furious. Archana accuses Shiv and MC Stan of playing a dirty game. These four get into a heated argument and the fight gets a bit ugly. 

